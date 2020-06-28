Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MARS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Marston’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Marston’s to GBX 31 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 40 ($0.51) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marston’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 67.80 ($0.86).

The firm has a market cap of $418.34 million and a P/E ratio of -22.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.31. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 133.80 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

