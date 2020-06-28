Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($28.00) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,994.09 ($25.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,645 ($20.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,574 ($32.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,007.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,166.63.

Victrex (LON:VCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

