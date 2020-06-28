Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 85.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,471 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $42,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 12.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $804,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Life Storage by 5.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 73,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Life Storage by 59.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $91.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

