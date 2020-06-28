Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will report $1.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 million and the lowest is $700,000.00. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $76.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $143.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $166.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $315.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.16 million to $383.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIND. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $372.99 million, a P/E ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.