Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

LINX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Linx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Linx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC upgraded Linx from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Linx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Linx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Linx stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Linx has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.43 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINX. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Linx in the first quarter worth $34,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Linx in the first quarter worth $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Linx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linx in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

