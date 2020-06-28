Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) & DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Head to Head Comparison

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Livongo Health and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livongo Health $170.20 million 43.10 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -74.25 DouYu International $1.04 billion 3.48 $5.68 million $0.04 279.00

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health. Livongo Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Livongo Health and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livongo Health -22.05% -11.81% -8.88% DouYu International 3.50% 6.55% 3.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of Livongo Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Livongo Health and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livongo Health 0 1 14 0 2.93 DouYu International 0 2 5 0 2.71

Livongo Health presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.66%. DouYu International has a consensus price target of $10.18, suggesting a potential downside of 8.83%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Summary

DouYu International beats Livongo Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

