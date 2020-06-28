LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LOGC. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.62. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

