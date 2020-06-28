Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target Raised to C$0.60

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUC. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.40 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lucara Diamond from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of Lucara Diamond stock opened at C$0.64 on Thursday. Lucara Diamond has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of $261.95 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.78 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Lucara Diamond will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

