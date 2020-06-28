Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,151 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Lumber Liquidators worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $370.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.36.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

