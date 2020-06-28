Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.45.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$6.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,165.00. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$507.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 1,589.98%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total transaction of C$128,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

