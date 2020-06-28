Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Gap Down to $8.31

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $8.31. Magenta Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 475,869 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

