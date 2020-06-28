Man Group (LON:EMG) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 150 ($1.91).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Man Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 148 ($1.88) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 155 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.59) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 128 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 145 ($1.85) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 155 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 154.73 ($1.97).

LON EMG opened at GBX 131.30 ($1.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 84.72 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 177.10 ($2.25). The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.52.

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

