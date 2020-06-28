Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Raised to C$30.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MFI. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 168.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.71. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$17.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.81.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle bought 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.28 per share, with a total value of C$35,602.63.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

