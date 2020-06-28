Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 167,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRO opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

