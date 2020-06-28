Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 113.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Markel worth $36,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $882.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $909.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,045.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.64. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.34 by $6.10. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

