Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Marston’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on Marston’s to GBX 31 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marston’s to GBX 50 ($0.64) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 128 ($1.63) to GBX 57 ($0.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 40 ($0.51) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 67.80 ($0.86).

Get Marston's alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $418.34 million and a P/E ratio of -22.63. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.31.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.