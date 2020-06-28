Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Down 26.8%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares traded down 26.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.64, 960,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 191% from the average session volume of 330,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.21.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $198.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 65,282 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.