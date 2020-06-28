Masonite International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,057 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,573% compared to the typical volume of 56 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOOR. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masonite International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Shares of DOOR opened at $71.63 on Friday. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.66 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,429 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $542,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

