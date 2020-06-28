Mastercard Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.85.

NYSE:MA opened at $289.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $299.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,364 shares of company stock valued at $76,369,776. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

