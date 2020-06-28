Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 16,602 TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,482,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

