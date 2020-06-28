Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $205,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,536 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Standpoint Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,911 shares of company stock worth $12,745,447. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.