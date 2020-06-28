Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $243,000 in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,147 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $289.29 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $111.72 and a 1 year high of $296.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.61 and a 200-day moving average of $220.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.97, for a total value of $679,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,224,904.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $103,017.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,801.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,145 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $242.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.52.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

