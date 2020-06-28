Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $334,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in McKesson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in McKesson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK opened at $148.21 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average of $144.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,934 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.