Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 46,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $23,033,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 27.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 134,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 476.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,406 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

JNPR opened at $22.17 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

