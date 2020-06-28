Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 32.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Oceaneering International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $92,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OII opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $536.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

