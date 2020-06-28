Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 135,791 Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 135,791 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.10% of QEP Resources worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 44,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. QEP Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.46 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 33.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QEP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens downgraded QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James downgraded QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

