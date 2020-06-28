Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 723,890 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,890 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

