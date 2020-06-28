Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from $7.90 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.

NYSE:MMX opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $501.78 million and a P/E ratio of -70.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.72.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 million. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth $1,612,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

