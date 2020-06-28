Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAXR. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,762,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,542,000 after acquiring an additional 79,083 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

