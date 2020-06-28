MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.05.

MEG opened at C$3.52 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$8.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.05 million. Research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post -1.0228177 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harvey Doerr acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,000. Also, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig acquired 16,200 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 536,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,351,224.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

