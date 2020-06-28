Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.46% of Mercury General worth $32,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.33. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.92%.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph bought 157,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $5,691,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,300,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,651,897.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gabriel Tirador bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $108,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,454.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 462,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,104. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

