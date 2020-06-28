Methanex (TSE:MX) Earns “Sell” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their sell rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a sell rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex stock opened at C$24.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.79. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$13.24 and a twelve month high of C$60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.76.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nojan Abrary purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, with a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,642.80.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.