MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.18

Shares of MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 3.41%.

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Mexichem, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and markets chemical and petrochemicals, and plastic pipes and connectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vinyl, Fluor, and Fluent. The company offers base chemicals, specialty resins, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, compounds, phthalic anhydride and plasticizers, phosphates, and other chemicals for the automotive, industrial, medical, home, lawn and garden, building and construction, wire and cable, clothing, food and beverages, healthcare, packaging, paints, inks and colorants, and other markets.

