MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after buying an additional 2,252,387 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

