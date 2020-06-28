Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,896 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 300,537 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $101,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. C Partners Holding GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 199,094 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,014.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 246,928 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,943,000 after purchasing an additional 224,778 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 60,809 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.18. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

