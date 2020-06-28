Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,905 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 52,683 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $211,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $196.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.28 and its 200-day moving average is $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

