Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $203.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

