Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 240.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,157,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,038 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 610,428 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,264,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.