Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.