Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Swedbank

Swedbank reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,842,715 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 753,095 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.9% of Swedbank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Swedbank owned about 0.12% of Microsoft worth $1,394,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.18. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $203.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

