Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitie Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 147.50 ($1.88).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.15. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 56.94 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.10 ($2.16). The company has a market cap of $285.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.