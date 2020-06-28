Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,500

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.73) to GBX 1,500 ($19.09) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.64) to GBX 1,225 ($15.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of LON:MGNS opened at GBX 1,210 ($15.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,032 ($13.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,980 ($25.20). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,237.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,476.04. The company has a market capitalization of $552.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,244 ($15.83) per share, with a total value of £49,760 ($63,332.06).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

