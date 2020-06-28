Morgan Stanley Has $28.96 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $28,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,794,000 after acquiring an additional 684,504 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,661,000 after purchasing an additional 231,461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

