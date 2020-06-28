Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 129,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $31,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 845.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 220,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

