Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MORF stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. Morphic has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Analysts forecast that Morphic will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $583,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $268,644.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,684.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,853. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 210.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Morphic by 326.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Morphic by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

