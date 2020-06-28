Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) versus MeiraGTx (OTCMKTS:MGTX) Head-To-Head Survey

Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of Mymetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mymetics and MeiraGTx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mymetics $730,000.00 N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A MeiraGTx $13.29 million 35.05 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -7.56

Mymetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeiraGTx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mymetics and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00

MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 240.82%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Mymetics.

Profitability

This table compares Mymetics and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mymetics -613.29% N/A -54.56% MeiraGTx -313.70% -29.96% -17.49%

Volatility & Risk

Mymetics has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Mymetics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

