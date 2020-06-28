N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on N Brown Group from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 118 ($1.50).

Shares of BWNG stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.46) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87. N Brown Group has a 1-year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 163.90 ($2.09).

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 16.37 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 19.40 ($0.25) by GBX (3.03) (($0.04)). Sell-side analysts forecast that N Brown Group will post 2253.9999146 earnings per share for the current year.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

