Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $289,280.14 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,362 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $289,280.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,723.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, June 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,927 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $547,846.26.

On Thursday, May 7th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 15,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,988 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $60,057.48.

NTRA opened at $45.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. Natera Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Natera by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,332,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after acquiring an additional 906,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Natera by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after acquiring an additional 870,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Natera by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Natera by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.