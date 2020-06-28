Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.50 Million

Brokerages expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce sales of $70.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.63 million. Natera reported sales of $74.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $328.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.03 million to $338.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $394.15 million, with estimates ranging from $369.43 million to $408.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.37. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49.

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $334,715.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $43,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,607 shares of company stock worth $10,806,115. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Natera by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 203.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

