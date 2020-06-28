National Bank Financial Analysts Give American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) a C$3.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$3.00 price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HOT.UN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC set a C$3.00 target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$2.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.62 million and a PE ratio of -10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.59. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$7.49.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

